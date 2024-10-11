BWM Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $266.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

