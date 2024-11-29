Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Terrence G. Schneider Sells 521 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $17,208.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,754.08. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

