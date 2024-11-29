Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $92,832.48 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $92,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,406.12. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 142,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 51.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

