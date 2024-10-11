SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $14,940,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $127.30 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.