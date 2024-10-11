Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.73. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.60%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.