Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

