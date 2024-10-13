One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

OSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 71,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,209. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.