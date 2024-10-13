Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Declines By 19.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 30,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 6,764,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,203. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 269.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $252,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

