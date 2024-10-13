Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NEA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,348. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.