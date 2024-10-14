Dolphin Entertainment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,896. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

