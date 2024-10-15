Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,999,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after buying an additional 1,378,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $27.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 436,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.