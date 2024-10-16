Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $392.55 and last traded at $392.39, with a volume of 91373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.37 and its 200-day moving average is $363.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

