Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Bucher Industries stock opened at $453.68 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $392.95 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.97.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

