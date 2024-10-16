Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 28,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.