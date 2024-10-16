Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $108.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

