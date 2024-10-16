Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

