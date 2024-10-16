Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.