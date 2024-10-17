Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,212 ($41.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,723 ($35.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,714 ($48.50). The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,973.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,011.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 34.60 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,062.50%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

