Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 11.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 1.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $102,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 266,917 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,812 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

