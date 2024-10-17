HFG Advisors Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $59.07. 12,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

