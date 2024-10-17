iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

