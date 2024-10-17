Mondi (LON:MNDI) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279.50 ($16.71) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85). 105,906,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,503% from the average session volume of 2,300,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.15).
Mondi Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,878.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,484.80.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,108.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.