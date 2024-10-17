Mondi (LON:MNDI) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279.50 ($16.71) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85). 105,906,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,503% from the average session volume of 2,300,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.15).

Mondi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,878.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,484.80.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,108.11%.

Mondi Company Profile

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £313.50 ($409.38). Insiders acquired a total of 54 shares of company stock valued at $77,818 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

