TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:TTI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $446.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.77.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
