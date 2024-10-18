CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

