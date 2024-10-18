Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
