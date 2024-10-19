Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 86.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 31.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 572,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

