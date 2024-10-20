Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $694.21 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $694.21 million and $12.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,028,141,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,617,181 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

