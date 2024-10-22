Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 8.5% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.