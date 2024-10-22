Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 345.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

