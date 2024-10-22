Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

