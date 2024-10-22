Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 73,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
