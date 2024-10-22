OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

