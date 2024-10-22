SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

