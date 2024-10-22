Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 258.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,746,000 after buying an additional 237,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.63 and a 200 day moving average of $343.34. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

