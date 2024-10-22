Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

