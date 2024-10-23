Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is RCS Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,056 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,043,000 after buying an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,626,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

