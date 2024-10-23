Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

