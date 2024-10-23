First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.