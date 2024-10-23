GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

