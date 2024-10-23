GAM Holding AG Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,632 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,527,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

