Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.41 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00011632 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,569,344 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

