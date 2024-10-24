Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

DWL stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54.80 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.97. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.44 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.95 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £745.28 million and a P/E ratio of -148.11.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni purchased 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,515.75 ($64,289.47). 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

