Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 99.8%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REEMF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 55,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

