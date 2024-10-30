ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

