Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 125 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.69. 11,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.95 and a 52 week high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

