Seaboard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SEB stock traded down $73.54 on Wednesday, hitting $2,853.76. 3,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a one year low of $2,810.00 and a one year high of $3,796.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

