Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY25 guidance to $6.65-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.900 EPS.

Clorox Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CLX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,320. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.