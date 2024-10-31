O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $219.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.83 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

