EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 774,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

