Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 3,056,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,660. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 862,380 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

